The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)

  • Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action last year, he ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
  • Bell reached base via a hit in 103 of 166 games last season (62.0%), including multiple hits in 25.3% of those games (42 of them).
  • He homered in 18 games a year ago (out of 166 opportunities, 10.8%), going deep in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 53 of 166 games last season (31.9%), Bell picked up an RBI, and 17 of those games (10.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
  • In 59 of 166 games last season (35.5%) he scored a run, and in 18 of those games (10.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 73
.293 AVG .240
.392 OBP .340
.502 SLG .344
29 XBH 20
13 HR 4
39 RBI 32
56/43 K/BB 46/42
0 SB 0
Home Away
85 GP 81
56 (65.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%)
22 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%)
33 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (32.1%)
13 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.2%)
28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Kaprielian starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The 29-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Last season he compiled a 5-9 record, a 4.23 ERA and a 1.343 WHIP over his 26 games.
