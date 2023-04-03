On Monday, Josh Naylor (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)

Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

Naylor got a hit in 84 of 129 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He homered in 20 of 129 games in 2022 (15.5%), including 4% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor drove in a run in 53 of 129 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He scored in 42 of 129 games last year (32.6%), including six multi-run games (4.7%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 58 .224 AVG .288 .315 OBP .335 .381 SLG .522 17 XBH 31 9 HR 11 34 RBI 45 40/26 K/BB 40/16 2 SB 4 Home Away 68 GP 61 41 (60.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (70.5%) 13 (19.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.8%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (37.7%) 10 (14.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 24 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (47.5%)

