Mike Zunino -- 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)

  • Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Zunino got a hit in 14 of 36 games last season, with multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He homered in 13.9% of his games last year (five of 36), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Zunino picked up an RBI in nine games last year out 36 (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored a run seven times last season in 36 games (19.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 15
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Kaprielian will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 29-year-old right-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.23 ERA and a 1.343 WHIP over his 26 games, compiling a 5-9 record.
