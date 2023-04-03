Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mike Zunino -- 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) against the Mariners.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)
- Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Zunino got a hit in 14 of 36 games last season, with multiple hits in three of those games.
- He homered in 13.9% of his games last year (five of 36), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Zunino picked up an RBI in nine games last year out 36 (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run seven times last season in 36 games (19.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.149
|AVG
|.146
|.183
|OBP
|.212
|.284
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|10
|27/2
|K/BB
|19/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kaprielian will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 29-year-old right-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- Last season he finished with a 4.23 ERA and a 1.343 WHIP over his 26 games, compiling a 5-9 record.
