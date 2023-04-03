After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to James Kaprielian) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)

Kwan had an OBP of .375 while batting .298.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 11th, his on-base percentage ranked 13th, and he was 91st in the league in slugging.

Kwan got a hit in 71.4% of his 154 games last year, with more than one hit in 29.9% of those games.

He homered in 4.5% of his games last year (seven of 154), and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games last year (42 of 154), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 66 of 154 games last year (42.9%) he scored a run, and in 22 of those games (14.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 74 .295 AVG .301 .377 OBP .372 .376 SLG .421 17 XBH 21 1 HR 5 23 RBI 29 36/32 K/BB 24/32 6 SB 13 Home Away 77 GP 77 56 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (70.1%) 22 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (31.2%) 29 (37.7%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (48.1%) 1 (1.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.8%) 22 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)