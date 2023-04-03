Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to James Kaprielian) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)
- Kwan had an OBP of .375 while batting .298.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 11th, his on-base percentage ranked 13th, and he was 91st in the league in slugging.
- Kwan got a hit in 71.4% of his 154 games last year, with more than one hit in 29.9% of those games.
- He homered in 4.5% of his games last year (seven of 154), and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games last year (42 of 154), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 66 of 154 games last year (42.9%) he scored a run, and in 22 of those games (14.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|74
|.295
|AVG
|.301
|.377
|OBP
|.372
|.376
|SLG
|.421
|17
|XBH
|21
|1
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|29
|36/32
|K/BB
|24/32
|6
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|77
|56 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (70.1%)
|22 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (31.2%)
|29 (37.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (48.1%)
|1 (1.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.8%)
|22 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (26.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kaprielian will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Seattle Mariners, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- Over his 26 appearances last season he compiled a 5-9 record, had a 4.23 ERA, and a 1.343 WHIP.
