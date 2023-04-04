The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)

Rosario slugged .403 while batting .283.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 24th, his on-base percentage ranked 94th, and he was 86th in the league in slugging.

Rosario got a hit in 115 of 160 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 50 of those games.

He hit a home run in 12 of 160 games in 2022 (7.5%), including 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario drove in a run in 30.6% of his games last season (49 of 160), with two or more RBIs in 18 of those contests (11.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored a run in 43.8% of his 160 games last year, with two or more runs in 8.8% of those games (14).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 77 .298 AVG .268 .324 OBP .301 .421 SLG .387 23 XBH 23 6 HR 5 44 RBI 27 51/12 K/BB 60/13 12 SB 6 Home Away 80 GP 80 57 (71.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (72.5%) 27 (33.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (28.8%) 38 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (40.0%) 6 (7.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.5%) 29 (36.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)