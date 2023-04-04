Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate (2022)
- Rosario slugged .403 while batting .283.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 24th, his on-base percentage ranked 94th, and he was 86th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario got a hit in 115 of 160 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 50 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 12 of 160 games in 2022 (7.5%), including 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario drove in a run in 30.6% of his games last season (49 of 160), with two or more RBIs in 18 of those contests (11.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored a run in 43.8% of his 160 games last year, with two or more runs in 8.8% of those games (14).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|77
|.298
|AVG
|.268
|.324
|OBP
|.301
|.421
|SLG
|.387
|23
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|5
|44
|RBI
|27
|51/12
|K/BB
|60/13
|12
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|57 (71.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|58 (72.5%)
|27 (33.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (28.8%)
|38 (47.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (40.0%)
|6 (7.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.5%)
|29 (36.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Sears makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 27-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Seattle Mariners.
- In 17 games last season he finished with a 6-3 record and had a 3.86 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP.
