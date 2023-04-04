The Toronto Maple Leafs (45-21-10) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-44-8) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, TVAS, TSN4, and BSOH will show this Maple Leafs versus Blue Jackets game.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/11/2023 Maple Leafs Blue Jackets 4-3 CBJ 2/10/2023 Blue Jackets Maple Leafs 3-0 TOR

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 4.0 goals per game (302 in total), 31st in the NHL.

With 202 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 51 goals (5.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 28 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 74 19 52 71 45 45 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 65 26 19 45 24 27 54.8% Jack Roslovic 71 10 33 43 43 29 45.1% Kent Johnson 73 16 22 38 34 23 29.2%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 209 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.

The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (257 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players