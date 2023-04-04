Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Orlando Magic (34-44) are underdogs (by 5 points) to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Magic 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Magic
- Pick ATS: Magic (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Over (222)
- The Cavaliers (42-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.2% of the time, 3.2% less often than the Magic (44-31-3) this season.
- As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Orlando is 25-13-3 against the spread compared to the 20-9-1 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 5-point favorite.
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Orlando and its opponents do it more often (50% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (49.4%).
- The Cavaliers have a .742 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (46-16) this season, higher than the .407 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (24-35).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland is posting 112.3 points per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on defense, giving up only 107 points per contest (best).
- The Cavaliers rank 18th in the NBA with 24.9 dimes per contest.
- With 11.5 treys per game, the Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA. They sport a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 11th in the league.
- Of the shots attempted by Cleveland in 2022-23, 63.1% of them have been two-pointers (72.4% of the team's made baskets) and 36.9% have been from beyond the arc (27.6%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.