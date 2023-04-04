Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Report Today - April 4
As they ready for a matchup with the Orlando Magic (34-44), the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4 at Amway Center.
The Cavaliers are coming off of a 115-105 victory over the Pacers in their most recent outing on Sunday. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 40 points for the Cavaliers in the victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Dylan Windler
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|Isaac Okoro
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|6.4
|2.4
|1.1
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Admiral Schofield: Questionable (Ankle)
Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSOH
Cavaliers Season Insights
- The Cavaliers record only 1.6 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Magic allow (113.9).
- When Cleveland totals more than 113.9 points, it is 31-12.
- In their last 10 games, the Cavaliers have been putting up 114.8 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 112.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Cleveland connects on 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.
- The Cavaliers average 113.8 points per 100 possessions (10th in the league), while allowing 107.9 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).
Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|222.5
