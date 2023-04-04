The Orlando Magic (34-44) hope to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) on April 4, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.
  • In games Cleveland shoots better than 47.5% from the field, it is 33-16 overall.
  • The Cavaliers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 16th.
  • The Cavaliers record just 1.6 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Magic allow (113.9).
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 113.9 points, it is 31-12.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Cavaliers have performed better at home this year, posting 113.6 points per game, compared to 111 per game away from home.
  • Cleveland is surrendering 105 points per game this season at home, which is 4.1 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (109.1).
  • At home, the Cavaliers are making 0.8 more treys per game (11.9) than on the road (11.1). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (36.2%).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Dylan Windler Questionable Foot
Isaac Okoro Questionable Knee

