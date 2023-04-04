Guardians vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (3-1) against the Oakland Athletics (1-2) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 4.
The Guardians will call on Shane Bieber versus the Athletics and JP Sears.
Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Guardians vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- Last season, the Guardians won 58 out of the 84 games, or 69%, in which they were favored.
- Last season, Cleveland won seven of its 10 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 65.5% chance to win.
- With 698 total runs scored last season, Cleveland ranked 15th in the majors (4.3 per game).
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Mariners
|L 3-0
|Shane Bieber vs Luis Castillo
|March 31
|@ Mariners
|W 9-4
|Hunter Gaddis vs Robbie Ray
|April 1
|@ Mariners
|W 2-0
|Aaron Civale vs Logan Gilbert
|April 2
|@ Mariners
|W 6-5
|Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
|April 3
|@ Athletics
|W 12-11
|Zach Plesac vs James Kaprielian
|April 4
|@ Athletics
|-
|Shane Bieber vs JP Sears
|April 5
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Kyle Muller
|April 7
|Mariners
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Logan Gilbert
|April 8
|Mariners
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
|April 9
|Mariners
|-
|Zach Plesac vs George Kirby
|April 10
|Yankees
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Gerrit Cole
