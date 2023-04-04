Tuesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (3-1) against the Oakland Athletics (1-2) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 4.

The Guardians will call on Shane Bieber versus the Athletics and JP Sears.

Guardians vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

Last season, the Guardians won 58 out of the 84 games, or 69%, in which they were favored.

Last season, Cleveland won seven of its 10 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 65.5% chance to win.

With 698 total runs scored last season, Cleveland ranked 15th in the majors (4.3 per game).

The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule