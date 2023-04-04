Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will meet Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians hit 127 home runs last season, the second-lowest total in MLB play.

Last year the Guardians ranked 21st in baseball slugging .382.

Cleveland went 18-6 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Oakland scored the 29th-most runs in the majors last season with just 568 (3.5 per game).

Last year the Guardians' .316 on-base percentage was 11th in the majors.

Cleveland had an 8.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 16th in the majors.

Cleveland's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.46 last year, sixth-best in baseball.

Guardians pitchers had a 1.160 WHIP last season, fifth-best in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his second this season.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Mariners L 3-0 Away Shane Bieber Luis Castillo 3/31/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Away Hunter Gaddis Robbie Ray 4/1/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Away Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/2/2023 Mariners W 6-5 Away Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/3/2023 Athletics W 12-11 Away Zach Plesac James Kaprielian 4/4/2023 Athletics - Away Shane Bieber JP Sears 4/5/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Gaddis Kyle Muller 4/7/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/8/2023 Mariners - Home Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/9/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Plesac George Kirby 4/10/2023 Yankees - Home Shane Bieber Gerrit Cole

