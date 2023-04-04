When the (3-1) match up with the (1-2) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, April 4 at 9:40 PM ET, Shane Bieber will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 3).

The favored Guardians have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +155. The total is 7 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians were favorites in 84 games last season and won 58 (69%) of those contests.

Last season, the Guardians won seven of their 10 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Guardians hit 77 homers on the road last season (one per game).

Cleveland averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .398 away from home.

The Athletics came away with 53 wins in the 143 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Athletics came away with a win 25 times in 70 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Oakland hit 53 homers at home last season (0.7 per game).

The Athletics had a .326 slugging percentage and averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game at home.

Guardians vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+260) Mike Zunino 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 1st

