Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)
- Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.
- He ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play last season.
- In 103 of 166 games last year (62.0%) Bell had at least one hit, and in 42 of those contests (25.3%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run in 18 of 166 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 53 of 166 games last season (31.9%), Bell drove in a run, and 17 of those games (10.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
- He scored a run in 59 of 166 games last season, with multiple runs in 18 of those games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|73
|.293
|AVG
|.240
|.392
|OBP
|.340
|.502
|SLG
|.344
|29
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|4
|39
|RBI
|32
|56/43
|K/BB
|46/42
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|81
|56 (65.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (58.0%)
|22 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (24.7%)
|33 (38.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (32.1%)
|13 (15.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.2%)
|28 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (30.9%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Sears makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 27-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Seattle Mariners, when he came on in relief and went six scoreless innings.
- In his 17 appearances last season he finished with a 6-3 record, had a 3.86 ERA, and a 1.286 WHIP.
