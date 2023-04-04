Josh Bell -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)

Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.

He ranked 48th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play last season.

In 103 of 166 games last year (62.0%) Bell had at least one hit, and in 42 of those contests (25.3%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run in 18 of 166 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 53 of 166 games last season (31.9%), Bell drove in a run, and 17 of those games (10.2%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.

He scored a run in 59 of 166 games last season, with multiple runs in 18 of those games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 73 .293 AVG .240 .392 OBP .340 .502 SLG .344 29 XBH 20 13 HR 4 39 RBI 32 56/43 K/BB 46/42 0 SB 0 Home Away 85 GP 81 56 (65.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%) 22 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%) 33 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (32.1%) 13 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.2%) 28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.9%)

