On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Naylor picked up a hit in 65.1% of his games last season (84 of 129), with at least two hits in 33 of those games (25.6%).
  • In 20 of 129 games last year, he homered (15.5%). He went deep in 4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 41.1% of his games a year ago (53 of 129), Naylor drove home a run. In 18 of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.
  • He scored a run in 42 of his 129 games a season ago (32.6%), with more than one run scored six times (4.7%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 58
.224 AVG .288
.315 OBP .335
.381 SLG .522
17 XBH 31
9 HR 11
34 RBI 45
40/26 K/BB 40/16
2 SB 4
Home Away
68 GP 61
41 (60.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (70.5%)
13 (19.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.8%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (37.7%)
10 (14.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%)
24 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (47.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Sears gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Last season he finished with a 6-3 record, a 3.86 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 17 games.
