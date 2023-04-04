Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Naylor At The Plate (2022)
- Naylor hit .256 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.
- Naylor picked up a hit in 65.1% of his games last season (84 of 129), with at least two hits in 33 of those games (25.6%).
- In 20 of 129 games last year, he homered (15.5%). He went deep in 4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 41.1% of his games a year ago (53 of 129), Naylor drove home a run. In 18 of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.
- He scored a run in 42 of his 129 games a season ago (32.6%), with more than one run scored six times (4.7%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|.224
|AVG
|.288
|.315
|OBP
|.335
|.381
|SLG
|.522
|17
|XBH
|31
|9
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|45
|40/26
|K/BB
|40/16
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|41 (60.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (70.5%)
|13 (19.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (32.8%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (37.7%)
|10 (14.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|24 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|29 (47.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Sears gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Seattle Mariners.
- Last season he finished with a 6-3 record, a 3.86 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 17 games.
