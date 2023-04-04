The Columbus Blue Jackets (24-44-8), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (45-21-10) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, TSN4, and BSOH.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 while scoring 28 total goals (seven power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 21.9%). They have given up 51 goals.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to capture the win in Tuesday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Maple Leafs 5, Blue Jackets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-390)

Maple Leafs (-390) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-3.7)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 9-8-17 record in overtime contests this season and a 24-44-8 overall record.

In the 24 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.

This season the Blue Jackets scored just one goal in 14 games and they finished 0-13-1 in those matchups.

Columbus has earned three points (0-16-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals 36 times, earning 52 points from those matchups (24-8-4).

This season, Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in 20 games and picked up 19 points with a record of 8-9-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 54 times this season, and earned 40 points in those games.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 9th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.66 30th 8th 2.75 Goals Allowed 3.97 31st 13th 32 Shots 29.5 25th 6th 29.2 Shots Allowed 35.3 30th 5th 25.2% Power Play % 18.4% 26th 13th 80.5% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 22nd

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, TSN4, and BSOH

ESPN+, TVAS, TSN4, and BSOH

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

