Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) in his previous appearance against the Mariners.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)
- Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- In 38.9% of his games last season (14 of 36), Zunino had a base hit, and in three of those games (8.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 36 opportunities, 13.9%), going deep in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Zunino picked up an RBI in nine out of 36 games last season (25.0%), with two or more RBIz in four of those contests (11.1%).
- He scored seven times last year in 36 games (19.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.149
|AVG
|.146
|.183
|OBP
|.212
|.284
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|10
|27/2
|K/BB
|19/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Sears will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Seattle Mariners.
- Last season he finished with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 17 games, putting together a 6-3 record.
