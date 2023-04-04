After going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) in his previous appearance against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)

Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.

In 38.9% of his games last season (14 of 36), Zunino had a base hit, and in three of those games (8.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 36 opportunities, 13.9%), going deep in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Zunino picked up an RBI in nine out of 36 games last season (25.0%), with two or more RBIz in four of those contests (11.1%).

He scored seven times last year in 36 games (19.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 15 .149 AVG .146 .183 OBP .212 .284 SLG .333 5 XBH 3 2 HR 3 6 RBI 10 27/2 K/BB 19/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 15 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)