Myles Straw -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on April 4 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Myles Straw At The Plate (2022)

Straw hit .221 with 22 doubles, three triples and 54 walks.

Straw picked up at least one hit 90 times last year in 159 games played (56.6%), including multiple hits on 25 occasions (15.7%).

Including all 159 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

In 15.7% of his 159 games a year ago, Straw picked up an RBI (25 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (3.8%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He came around to score 55 times in 159 games (34.6%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (9.4%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 78 .218 AVG .222 .305 OBP .280 .277 SLG .269 12 XBH 13 0 HR 0 19 RBI 13 39/30 K/BB 48/24 10 SB 11 Home Away 78 GP 81 44 (56.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (56.8%) 9 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (19.8%) 28 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 15 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (12.3%)

