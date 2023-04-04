Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)
- Kwan had a .375 on-base percentage and batted .298.
- Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 13th and he was 91st in slugging.
- Kwan picked up at least one hit 110 times last year in 154 games played (71.4%), including multiple hits on 46 occasions (29.9%).
- He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 154 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan drove in a run in 42 of 154 games last season (27.3%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He came around to score in 66 of his 154 games a season ago (42.9%), with two or more runs scored 22 times (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|74
|.295
|AVG
|.301
|.377
|OBP
|.372
|.376
|SLG
|.421
|17
|XBH
|21
|1
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|29
|36/32
|K/BB
|24/32
|6
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|77
|56 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|54 (70.1%)
|22 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (31.2%)
|29 (37.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (48.1%)
|1 (1.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.8%)
|22 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (26.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Sears will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 27-year-old southpaw threw in relief and went six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- Last season he finished with a 6-3 record, a 3.86 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 17 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.