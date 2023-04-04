On Tuesday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Steven Kwan At The Plate (2022)

Kwan had a .375 on-base percentage and batted .298.

Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 13th and he was 91st in slugging.

Kwan picked up at least one hit 110 times last year in 154 games played (71.4%), including multiple hits on 46 occasions (29.9%).

He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 154 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan drove in a run in 42 of 154 games last season (27.3%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He came around to score in 66 of his 154 games a season ago (42.9%), with two or more runs scored 22 times (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 74 .295 AVG .301 .377 OBP .372 .376 SLG .421 17 XBH 21 1 HR 5 23 RBI 29 36/32 K/BB 24/32 6 SB 13 Home Away 77 GP 77 56 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (70.1%) 22 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (31.2%) 29 (37.7%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (48.1%) 1 (1.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.8%) 22 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (26.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)