After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Kyle Muller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .214 with .
  • In four of six games this year (66.7%), Rosario has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Rosario has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.07).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up six total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Muller (0-0) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (1.80), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 63rd in K/9 (5.4).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.