Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Kyle Muller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .214 with .
- In four of six games this year (66.7%), Rosario has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.07).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up six total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Muller (0-0) pitches for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (1.80), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 63rd in K/9 (5.4).
