Gabriel Arias -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 5 at 3:37 PM ET.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on fuboTV! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate (2022)

Arias hit .191 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Arias had a hit in 11 of 19 games last year, with multiple hits once.

Appearing in 19 games last season, he hit one homer.

In four of 19 games last season, Arias drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored a run 10 times last season in 19 games (52.6%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 13 GP 2 .195 AVG .167 .313 OBP .375 .293 SLG .500 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 15/6 K/BB 1/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 3 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

