Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 5 at 3:37 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gabriel Arias At The Plate (2022)
- Arias hit .191 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Arias had a hit in 11 of 19 games last year, with multiple hits once.
- Appearing in 19 games last season, he hit one homer.
- In four of 19 games last season, Arias drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored a run 10 times last season in 19 games (52.6%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|2
|.195
|AVG
|.167
|.313
|OBP
|.375
|.293
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|15/6
|K/BB
|1/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|3
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Muller (0-0) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (1.80), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 63rd in K/9 (5.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.