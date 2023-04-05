How to Watch the Guardians vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Kyle Muller will be on the mound for Oakland, with first pitch at 3:37 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank 19th in MLB action with five total home runs.
- Cleveland's .391 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.256).
- Cleveland scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (32 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Guardians are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Guardians strike out 7.7 times per game, the No. 19 average in baseball.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland's 4.15 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.125).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians are sending Hunter Gaddis (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/31/2023
|Mariners
|W 9-4
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Robbie Ray
|4/1/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Logan Gilbert
|4/2/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-5
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Marco Gonzales
|4/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 12-11
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|James Kaprielian
|4/4/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|JP Sears
|4/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Kyle Muller
|4/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Logan Gilbert
|4/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Marco Gonzales
|4/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|George Kirby
|4/10/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Gerrit Cole
|4/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Clarke Schmidt
