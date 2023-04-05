Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Kyle Muller will be on the mound for Oakland, with first pitch at 3:37 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank 19th in MLB action with five total home runs.

Cleveland's .391 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.256).

Cleveland scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (32 total, 5.3 per game).

The Guardians are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Guardians strike out 7.7 times per game, the No. 19 average in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 4.15 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.125).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Hunter Gaddis (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 3/31/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Away Hunter Gaddis Robbie Ray 4/1/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Away Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/2/2023 Mariners W 6-5 Away Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/3/2023 Athletics W 12-11 Away Zach Plesac James Kaprielian 4/4/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber JP Sears 4/5/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Gaddis Kyle Muller 4/7/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/8/2023 Mariners - Home Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/9/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Plesac George Kirby 4/10/2023 Yankees - Home Shane Bieber Gerrit Cole 4/11/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Gaddis Clarke Schmidt

