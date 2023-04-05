When the (4-2) go head to head against the (2-3) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, April 5 at 3:37 PM ET, Hunter Gaddis will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 4).

The Athletics are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Guardians (-125). The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Guardians vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 9.82 ERA) vs Kyle Muller - OAK (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Guardians' matchup versus the Athletics but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to take down the Athletics with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Guardians vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians entered a game as favorites 84 times last season and won 58, or 69%, of those games.

The Guardians had a record of 47-20, a 70.1% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Cleveland has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians averaged one homers per game when playing on the road last season (77 total in road contests).

Cleveland slugged .398 with three extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Athletics won in 53, or 37.1%, of the 143 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Athletics came away with a win 47 times in 133 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oakland averaged 0.7 homers per home game last season (53 total at home).

The Athletics averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .326 in home contests.

Guardians vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Guardians, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 1st

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.