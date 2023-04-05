Josh Bell -- 0-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 5 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)

  • Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 25th, and he was 71st in the league in slugging.
  • In 62.0% of his 166 games last season, Bell got a hit. He also had 42 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 18 of 166 games last year, he homered (10.8%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 31.9% of his 166 games a year ago, Bell picked up an RBI (53 times). He also had 17 games with multiple RBIs (10.2%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He came around to score in 59 of his 166 games a season ago (35.5%), with more than one run scored 18 times (10.8%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 73
.293 AVG .240
.392 OBP .340
.502 SLG .344
29 XBH 20
13 HR 4
39 RBI 32
56/43 K/BB 46/42
0 SB 0
Home Away
85 GP 81
56 (65.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%)
22 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%)
33 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (32.1%)
13 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.2%)
28 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Athletics are sending Muller (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 1.80 ERA ranks 40th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 63rd.
