Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- 0-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 5 at 3:37 PM ET.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Bell At The Plate (2022)
- Bell hit .266 with 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 85 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 25th, and he was 71st in the league in slugging.
- In 62.0% of his 166 games last season, Bell got a hit. He also had 42 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 18 of 166 games last year, he homered (10.8%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 31.9% of his 166 games a year ago, Bell picked up an RBI (53 times). He also had 17 games with multiple RBIs (10.2%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
- He came around to score in 59 of his 166 games a season ago (35.5%), with more than one run scored 18 times (10.8%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|73
|.293
|AVG
|.240
|.392
|OBP
|.340
|.502
|SLG
|.344
|29
|XBH
|20
|13
|HR
|4
|39
|RBI
|32
|56/43
|K/BB
|46/42
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|81
|56 (65.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (58.0%)
|22 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (24.7%)
|33 (38.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (32.1%)
|13 (15.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.2%)
|28 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (30.9%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Muller (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 1.80 ERA ranks 40th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 63rd.
