Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Athletics - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Kyle Muller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .286 with two home runs and three walks.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in three of six games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, 1.2 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Muller (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (1.80), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 63rd in K/9 (5.4) among pitchers who qualify.
