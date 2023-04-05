Myles Straw -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the hill, on April 5 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has six hits this season and a team-best OBP of .500.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.
  • Straw is batting .400 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Straw has had a base hit in five of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In six games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Straw has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (six total, 1.2 per game).
  • Muller (0-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (1.80), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 63rd in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
