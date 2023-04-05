Myles Straw -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the hill, on April 5 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has six hits this season and a team-best OBP of .500.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.

Straw is batting .400 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Straw has had a base hit in five of six games this year, and multiple hits once.

In six games played this season, he has not homered.

Straw has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings