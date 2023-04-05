After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Kyle Muller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on fuboTV! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

In 72 of 98 games last season (73.5%) Gonzalez got at least one hit, and in 34 of those contests (34.7%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in 10.2% of his games last year (10 of 98), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.6% of his 98 games a year ago, Gonzalez drove in a run (31 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (11.2%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 35 of 98 games last year (35.7%), including six multi-run games (6.1%).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 39 .304 AVG .277 .333 OBP .321 .435 SLG .490 21 XBH 17 3 HR 8 17 RBI 26 43/7 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 0 Home Away 56 GP 42 41 (73.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (73.8%) 22 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (28.6%) 18 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (40.5%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.3%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)