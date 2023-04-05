After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Kyle Muller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

  • Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 72 of 98 games last season (73.5%) Gonzalez got at least one hit, and in 34 of those contests (34.7%) he picked up more than one.
  • He homered in 10.2% of his games last year (10 of 98), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.6% of his 98 games a year ago, Gonzalez drove in a run (31 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (11.2%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 35 of 98 games last year (35.7%), including six multi-run games (6.1%).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 39
.304 AVG .277
.333 OBP .321
.435 SLG .490
21 XBH 17
3 HR 8
17 RBI 26
43/7 K/BB 32/10
1 SB 0
Home Away
56 GP 42
41 (73.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (73.8%)
22 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (28.6%)
18 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (40.5%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.3%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Athletics will look to Muller (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 1.80 ERA ranks 40th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
