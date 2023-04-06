Two teams on major runs will clash when the New Jersey Devils (three consecutive wins at home) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (four straight defeats on the road) on Thursday at Prudential Center in Newark.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch on ESPN+, MSGSN2, and BSOH to see the Devils play the Blue Jackets.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN2, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSGSN2, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/14/2023 Blue Jackets Devils 3-2 NJ 10/30/2022 Devils Blue Jackets 7-1 NJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 306 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 204 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 50 goals (5.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 75 19 52 71 46 45 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 66 26 19 45 25 27 54.7% Jack Roslovic 72 11 33 44 43 29 45.2% Kent Johnson 74 16 23 39 37 24 29.2%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have allowed 213 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL play.

The Devils' 269 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Devils have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players