Friday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (5-2) and the Seattle Mariners (2-5) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 3-2, with the Guardians taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 7.

The Guardians will call on Aaron Civale (1-0) against the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (0-1).

Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 3, Mariners 2.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have been favorites in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.
  • This season Cleveland has won two of its three games when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
  • Cleveland has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 38.
  • The Guardians have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 1 @ Mariners W 2-0 Aaron Civale vs Logan Gilbert
April 2 @ Mariners W 6-5 Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
April 3 @ Athletics W 12-11 Zach Plesac vs James Kaprielian
April 4 @ Athletics L 4-3 Shane Bieber vs JP Sears
April 5 @ Athletics W 6-4 Hunter Gaddis vs Kyle Muller
April 7 Mariners - Aaron Civale vs Logan Gilbert
April 8 Mariners - Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
April 9 Mariners - Zach Plesac vs George Kirby
April 10 Yankees - Shane Bieber vs Gerrit Cole
April 11 Yankees - Hunter Gaddis vs Clarke Schmidt
April 12 Yankees - Aaron Civale vs Clarke Schmidt

