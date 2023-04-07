Friday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (5-2) and the Seattle Mariners (2-5) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 3-2, with the Guardians taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 7.

The Guardians will call on Aaron Civale (1-0) against the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (0-1).

Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 3, Mariners 2.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

This season Cleveland has won two of its three games when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 38.

The Guardians have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule