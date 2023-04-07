How to Watch the Guardians vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Progressive Field. Aaron Civale will be on the mound for Cleveland, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank 22nd in baseball with five home runs. They average 0.7 per game.
- Cleveland ranks 22nd in baseball with a .372 slugging percentage.
- The Guardians are 15th in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- Cleveland has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (38 total runs).
- The Guardians' .334 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
- The Guardians strike out 7.7 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Cleveland's 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.090).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will look to Civale (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Logan Gilbert
|4/2/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-5
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Marco Gonzales
|4/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 12-11
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|James Kaprielian
|4/4/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|JP Sears
|4/5/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Kyle Muller
|4/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Logan Gilbert
|4/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Marco Gonzales
|4/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|George Kirby
|4/10/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Gerrit Cole
|4/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Clarke Schmidt
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.