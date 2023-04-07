(2-5) will match up with the (5-2) at Progressive Field on Friday, April 7 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 7 strikeouts, Logan Gilbert will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Mariners are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-130). The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (0-1, 1.50 ERA)

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Guardians' matchup versus the Mariners but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (-130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to beat the Mariners with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.69.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Myles Straw hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won two of the three games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Guardians have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Mariners were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Mariners have played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Guardians vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (-111) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Amed Rosario 1.5 (-133) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Steven Kwan 1.5 (-128) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+300) Mike Zunino 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 1st

