Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has six walks while batting .091.
- Twice in six games this season, Bell has gotten a hit, but he's had zero multi-hit games.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Bell has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.38 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (six total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Gilbert (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
