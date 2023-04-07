On Friday, Josh Naylor (coming off going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has six hits, which is best among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .286 with two extra-base hits.
  • This season, Naylor has recorded at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Naylor has driven in a run in four games this season (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.38 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (six total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Gilbert (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
