Mike Zunino -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Zunino At The Plate (2022)

Zunino hit .148 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.

In 38.9% of his games last year (14 of 36), Zunino had a base hit, and in three of those games (8.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2022 (five of 36), including 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Zunino picked up an RBI in nine of 36 games last season (25.0%), with two or more RBIz in four of those contests (11.1%).

He touched home plate seven times last year in 36 games (19.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 15 .149 AVG .146 .183 OBP .212 .284 SLG .333 5 XBH 3 2 HR 3 6 RBI 10 27/2 K/BB 19/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 15 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)