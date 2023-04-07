On Friday, Oscar Gonzalez (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

Gonzalez hit .293 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

In 73.5% of his 98 games last season, Gonzalez had a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 10 games a year ago (out of 98 opportunities, 10.2%), going deep in 2.9% of his trips to home plate.

Gonzalez picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his 98 games last season, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of them (11). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 35 of 98 games last year (35.7%), including six multi-run games (6.1%).

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 39 .304 AVG .277 .333 OBP .321 .435 SLG .490 21 XBH 17 3 HR 8 17 RBI 26 43/7 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 0 Home Away 56 GP 42 41 (73.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (73.8%) 22 (39.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (28.6%) 18 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (40.5%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.3%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

