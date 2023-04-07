Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.387) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- Kwan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .348.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in six of seven games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this season, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|7
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.38 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up six total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Mariners will look to Gilbert (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
