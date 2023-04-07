Steven Kwan -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.387) thanks to two extra-base hits.
  • Kwan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .348.
  • Kwan has picked up a hit in six of seven games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In four games this season, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 7
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.38 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up six total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Mariners will look to Gilbert (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
