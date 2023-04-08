On Saturday, Amed Rosario (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has two walks while batting .194.

This season, Rosario has recorded at least one hit in five of eight games (62.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Rosario has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 7 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings