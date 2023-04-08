The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .167.
  • Arias has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Arias has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.33).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow six total home runs at a rate of 0.8 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Gonzales (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.