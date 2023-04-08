Guardians vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (5-3) and Seattle Mariners (3-5) going head to head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on April 8.
The Cleveland Guardians will give the ball to Cal Quantrill and the Mariners will counter with Marco Gonzales.
Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.
- Cleveland has played as favorites of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The Guardians have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland has scored 41 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|@ Mariners
|W 6-5
|Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
|April 3
|@ Athletics
|W 12-11
|Zach Plesac vs James Kaprielian
|April 4
|@ Athletics
|L 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs JP Sears
|April 5
|@ Athletics
|W 6-4
|Hunter Gaddis vs Kyle Muller
|April 7
|Mariners
|L 5-3
|Aaron Civale vs Logan Gilbert
|April 8
|Mariners
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
|April 9
|Mariners
|-
|Zach Plesac vs George Kirby
|April 10
|Yankees
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Domingo Germán
|April 11
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Gerrit Cole
|April 12
|Yankees
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 14
|@ Nationals
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Trevor Williams
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.