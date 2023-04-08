Jordan Spieth will hit the course at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament from April 6 - 9. It's a par-72 that spans 7,545 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Spieth at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Jordan Spieth Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Spieth has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on eight occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Spieth has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in two.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Spieth has a top-20 finish in each of his past three tournaments.

Spieth will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 18 -6 279 1 18 4 8 $7M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

The past nine times Spieth has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also been among the top five five times and his average finish has been 11th.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend eight times.

The most recent time Spieth played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,545 yards this week, 251 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Spieth has played in the past year has been 237 yards shorter than the 7,545 yards Augusta National Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging par to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship ranked in the 62nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.13).

Spieth was better than 100% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Spieth carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Spieth carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.4).

Spieth had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 3.3 on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

At that last tournament, Spieth had a bogey or worse on six of 36 par-4s, same as the field average.

Spieth ended the Valspar Championship carding a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Spieth finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

