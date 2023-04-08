The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .115 with six walks.
  • In three of seven games this year, Bell got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • Bell has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.33 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Gonzales (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.