The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw leads Cleveland with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .360 with six walks and six runs scored.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
  • Straw will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last outings.
  • In seven of eight games this year (87.5%), Straw has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Straw has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In four games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 7
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (six total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gonzales (0-0) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
