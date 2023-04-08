After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Marco Gonzales) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oscar Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is hitting .154 with a triple.
  • In three of six games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not homered in his six games this season.
  • Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in three of six games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.33).
  • The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Gonzales (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.