After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Marco Gonzales) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .154 with a triple.

In three of six games this season, Gonzalez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his six games this season.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in three of six games so far this season.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

