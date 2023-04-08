The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the New York Rangers (46-21-12), visit the 16th-ranked unit from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-46-8), on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG.

The Blue Jackets have a 3-6-1 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 26 goals while giving up 53 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in five goals (15.2% conversion rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Rangers 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-285)

Rangers (-285) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-2)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets (24-46-8 overall) have posted a record of 9-8-17 in contests that have required OT this season.

In the 24 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.

This season the Blue Jackets registered only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

Columbus has earned three points (0-17-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals 36 times, earning 52 points from those matchups (24-8-4).

This season, Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in 20 games has a record of 8-9-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 56 times this season, and earned 40 points in those games.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 10th 3.35 Goals Scored 2.63 30th 5th 2.67 Goals Allowed 4.03 31st 16th 31.7 Shots 29.3 25th 7th 29.4 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 8th 23.8% Power Play % 17.8% 27th 14th 80.3% Penalty Kill % 75.5% 23rd

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

