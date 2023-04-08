The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan has an OPS of .651, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .343 this season.
  • In 75.0% of his eight games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 7
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.33 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up six total home runs at a rate of 0.8 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Gonzales (0-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
