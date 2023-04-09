Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 3-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .244 with a double and two walks.
- In 66.7% of his nine games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|7
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
