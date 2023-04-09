The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 3-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

George Kirby TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .244 with a double and two walks.

In 66.7% of his nine games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 7 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings