The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) have six players on the injury report, including Jarrett Allen, for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (26-55) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, April 9 at 1:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Cavaliers claimed a 118-94 victory against the Magic. In the victory, Danny Green led the Cavaliers with 21 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Caris LeVert SG Out Knee 12.1 3.8 3.9 Jarrett Allen C Questionable Groin 14.4 9.9 1.7 Donovan Mitchell SG Out Hand 28.3 4.3 4.4 Darius Garland PG Out Leg 21.6 2.7 7.8 Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0.0 0.3 Isaac Okoro SG Out Knee 6.4 2.4 1.1

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Terry Rozier: Out (Foot), Gordon Hayward: Out (Ankle), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), P.J. Washington: Out (Foot), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle)

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSE

Cavaliers Season Insights

The 112.5 points per game the Cavaliers score are 5.0 fewer points than the Hornets give up (117.5).

When Cleveland scores more than 117.5 points, it is 16-5.

The Cavaliers have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 114.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.4 points more than the 112.5 they've scored this season.

Cleveland knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 36.8% rate (10th in the NBA), compared to the 11.3 its opponents make while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers score 114.0 points per 100 possessions (10th in the league), while giving up 107.8 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 215.5

