The Charlotte Hornets (26-55) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) on April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 47.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.

In games Cleveland shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 35-15 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at eighth.

The Cavaliers average five fewer points per game (112.5) than the Hornets allow (117.5).

When Cleveland totals more than 117.5 points, it is 16-5.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers have played better at home this year, averaging 113.6 points per game, compared to 111.3 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, Cleveland is ceding 105 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 108.8.

The Cavaliers are making 11.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 0.1% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.3 threes per game, 36.8% three-point percentage).

Cavaliers Injuries