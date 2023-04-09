Sunday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (5-4) versus the Seattle Mariners (4-5) at Progressive Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 9-6 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on April 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (0-1) to the mound, while Zach Plesac will answer the bell for the Cleveland Guardians.

Guardians vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 9, Mariners 8.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win three times (75%) in those contests.

Cleveland has been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (43 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

