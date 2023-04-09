How to Watch the Guardians vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Progressive Field. George Kirby will be on the mound for Seattle, with first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just five homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Cleveland ranks 24th in the majors with a .363 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Cleveland is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 43 total runs this season.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Guardians rank 18th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a combined 1.168 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Plesac heads to the mound for the Guardians to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, throwing one inning and giving up six earned runs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 12-11
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|James Kaprielian
|4/4/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|JP Sears
|4/5/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Kyle Muller
|4/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Logan Gilbert
|4/8/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Marco Gonzales
|4/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|George Kirby
|4/10/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Domingo Germán
|4/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Gerrit Cole
|4/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Trevor Williams
|4/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
