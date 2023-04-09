Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Progressive Field. George Kirby will be on the mound for Seattle, with first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just five homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cleveland ranks 24th in the majors with a .363 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Cleveland is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 43 total runs this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Guardians rank 18th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Guardians have a combined 1.168 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Plesac heads to the mound for the Guardians to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, throwing one inning and giving up six earned runs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Athletics W 12-11 Away Zach Plesac James Kaprielian 4/4/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber JP Sears 4/5/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Hunter Gaddis Kyle Muller 4/7/2023 Mariners L 5-3 Home Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/8/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Home Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/9/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Plesac George Kirby 4/10/2023 Yankees - Home Shane Bieber Domingo Germán 4/11/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Gaddis Gerrit Cole 4/12/2023 Yankees - Home Aaron Civale Clarke Schmidt 4/14/2023 Nationals - Away Cal Quantrill Trevor Williams 4/15/2023 Nationals - Away - -

