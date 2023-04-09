When the (5-4) play the (4-5) at Progressive Field on Sunday, April 9 at 1:40 PM ET, Zach Plesac will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 1).

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Guardians have +105 odds to play spoiler. The game's total is listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (0-1, 8.31 ERA) vs Plesac - CLE (0-0, 54.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Mariners game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Andrés Giménez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Guardians vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won two of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Guardians have won in three of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.